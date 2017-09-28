Unai Emery revelled in Paris Saint-Germain's victory over German giants Bayern Munich as he hailed his team's perfect performance in the Champions League.

PSG claimed an emphatic 3-0 win in Paris on Wednesday as former boss Carlo Ancelotti's return to the French capital ended miserably thanks to Edinson Cavani and Neymar.

After a spat over penalty-taking duties, Cavani and Neymar renewed their strike partnership, both stars on target against the Bundesliga champions following Dani Alves' second-minute opener at Parc des Princes.

The resounding triumph made it two from two without conceding a goal in Group B for PSG and Emery was understandably delighted post-match.

"We got the three points and that's great," Spanish boss Emery said.

"We wanted to win to move top of the group, and that's what we did. It was important for our supporters to enjoy a match like this, against a quality European opponent.

"We adapted very well to Bayern's tactic of playing very high up the pitch against us. We answered their possession with a very aggressive defence, with [Alphonse] Areola in goal and a disciplined line of four defenders.

"Our three midfielders got through a mountain of work and, obviously, our three forwards played a magnificent match and made the most of the spaces in behind. Everything worked perfectly tonight."

PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi refused to get carried away with the result, adding: "We are happy with the victory and the work we have done. I am very happy with the game we played against a great team. We are very proud. But we have not won yet.

"Now we want to finish first in the group. We must continue to work, and progress every day. We have shown that we are there. But we must keep our feet on the ground.

"A message to Europe? We do not want to send a message. We only think of ourselves.

"Neymar? Everyone knows him. He's a great player. The best in the world. But the others made a great game also."