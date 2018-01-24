UEFA Nations League Draw: Germany Face France As England Meet Spain

France, Netherlands and Germany have been drawn in a daunting group in the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

Didier Deschamps' side have been drawn alongside Netherlands in Group 1 of League A, the two teams having faced off in World Cup qualifying, as well as the reigning world champions.

England meet Croatia, who famously denied them a place at Euro 2008 with a 3-2 win at Wembley in November 2007, and Julen Lopetegui's Spain.

Italy face Poland and European champions Portugal in Group 3, while Belgium meet Switzerland and Iceland in Group 2.

The official result of the #NationsLeague draw! ✅ pic.twitter.com/H1fPteK7M1 — UEFA Nations League (@UEFAEURO) January 24, 2018

League B will see the Republic of Ireland meet Wales, now coached by Ryan Giggs, and Denmark, who beat the Irish in the play-off for the 2018 World Cup finals.

Russia, the hosts of this year's finals, will take on Sweden and Turkey, while Austria face Bosnia-Herzegovina and Northern Ireland. Slovakia, Ukraine and the Czech Republic are in Group 1.

Scotland will take on Albania and Israel in the three-team Group 1 of League C, while Group 4 will see Serbia take on Montenegro.

UEFA's bold new competition aims to replace a large portion of friendlies with more competitive fixtures against similarly ranked teams.

The system will also offer an alternative route into the European Championship, beginning with Euro 2020.

Teams who finish top of their groups in League A will compete at the Nations League finals next year, while countries can also be promoted and relegated depending on the final standings.

The matches begin in September 2018.

NATIONS LEAGUE DRAW:

League A:

Group 1: Germany, France, Netherlands

Group 2: Belgium, Switzerland, Iceland

Group 3: Portugal, Italy, Poland

Group 4: Spain, England, Croatia

League B:

Group 1: Slovakia, Ukraine, Czech Republic

Group 2: Russia*, Sweden, Turkey

Group 3: Austria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland

Group 4: Wales, Republic of Ireland, Denmark

*Russia initially drawn in Group 1 but moved as they cannot share a group with Ukraine

League C:

Group 1: Scotland, Albania, Israel

Group 2: Hungary, Greece, Finland, Estonia

Group 3: Slovenia, Norway*, Bulgaria, Cyprus

Group 4: Romania, Serbia, Montenegro, Lithuania

*Norway initially drawn in Group 2 but moved due to winter scheduling fears

League D:

Group 1: Georgia, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Andorra

Group 2: Belarus, Luxembourg, Moldova, San Marino

Group 3: Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands, Malta, Kosovo

Group 4: Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar