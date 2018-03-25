U.S. Soccer Unveils 2018 Uniforms for USMNT and USWNT

U.S. Soccer unveiled the 2018 uniforms for the men's and women's national teams Friday.

The U.S. men's national team will debut the navy blue away jersey in a friendly against Paraguay on Tuesday in Cary, North Carolina, before the women's squad sports the white home uniform versus Mexico on April 5 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Both jerseys feature horizontal stripes, blending red and blue on the home kit and featuring a lighter shade of blue on the away uniform.

The federation's slogan — "One Nation. One Team." — also is emblazoned on inner neck line of both jerseys.

"I love how patriotic it is," U.S. women's national team forward Mallory Pugh said of the home jersey in a news release. "It's bright and makes a statement."

For the Stars and Stripes 🇺🇸 #OneNationOneTeam



Our 2018 kits have arrived. Debuting on Tuesday vs. Paraguay » https://t.co/bvC5cWzMQq pic.twitter.com/DpKKFVf0nu — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) March 23, 2018

Speaking about the blue kit, men's national team star Christian Pulisic said: "The kit is so unique; there is nothing out there that looks similar. I love the blue kit, it's so clean and crisp."