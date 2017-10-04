Toni Kroos said he made the correct decision to leave German giants Bayern Munich for Real Madrid in 2014.

Kroos ended his association with boyhood club Bayern three years ago and the Germany international has gone on to enjoy great success in Madrid.

The 27-year-old – gearing up for World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Azerbaijan – has helped Madrid to LaLiga glory and back-to-back Champions League titles.

"My change of team was correct, in fact, from my point of view there is no doubt about it," Kroos said in an interview with the German Football Association (DFB).

"Clearly, if you go abroad to a top club, it means one more step in your development.

"Carlo Ancelotti wanted me in Madrid, and had bet on me."

On his one season with former Bayern head coach Pep Guardiola in Bavaria before moving to the Spanish capital, Kroos added: "I wouldn't undervalue my year under Pep Guardiola because I think I made a big step forward in that year.

"I look at my career in phases: Jupp [Heynckes] was the most important coach in the early stages of my career, both at Leverkusen [during a loan spell] and then in Munich as well.

"Pep Guardiola saw me as a central player in his system, which my style of play fit into perfectly."