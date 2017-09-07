Mauricio Pochettino has poured scorn on speculation Toby Alderweireld is unhappy at Tottenham and looking for a transfer away from the club.

The Belgium international's future has come under increased scrutiny in recent days after reports emerged suggesting the defender was displeased with his current deal.

Alderweireld's contract runs until 2019 with Tottenham holding the option to extend that by an extra year.

Talk of the player being unsettled led to links with Manchester City and Chelsea, but Pochettino is adamant the 28-year-old has no intention of leaving.

All the spot light on Özil and Alexis but the leagues best centre-back at Spurs is in the same situation. Alderweireld still hasn't signed. — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) September 4, 2017

"It is true, there is a lot of rumour in the last few days," Pochettino told a media conference. "He was talking with me in my office this morning [Thursday]. He is happy, he wants to make fully clear his position that he is fully committed to the club.

"He is happy with his contract – two years plus one – but it is not easy.

"I recognise that in the last few days there have been some rumours but he is so happy and so calm.

"His idea is to try and play here and he has no reason to move."

Another player Pochettino says has a future at Spurs is Vincent Janssen, despite the striker being left out of their Champions League squad and seeing Fernando Llorente arrive as another alternative to Harry Kane.

Poch had another long chat with Toby Alderweireld this morning. Said he is happy. "His idea is to play here and there is no reason to move." — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) September 7, 2017

"Yes of course [he has a future]," he added on Janssen. "We only had 17 [Champions League] places to include players.

"It is him and [Erik] Lamela [who miss out].

"In January we can check again and decide to see if or not we change the names in the squad.

"So yes, he has a future as a player here."