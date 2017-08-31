On Demand
Tite Tells Barcelona Target Coutinho To Go Where He Feels Happy

Coutinho continues to be heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Barca ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline in the Premier League.

Tite is unsure where Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho will be playing when the transfer window shuts but the Brazil boss has told the Barcelona target to go where he feels happy.

Coutinho continues to be heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Barca ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline in the Premier League, though LaLiga clubs have an extra day to complete their business.

The Brazil international – subject of three failed bids from Barcelona after handing in a transfer request – is yet to feature for Liverpool this season due to a back injury and illness.

As Coutinho and CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying leaders Brazil prepare to face Ecuador on Thursday, head coach Tite provided an update on the attacking midfielder.

"I can't assess Coutinho in financial terms," Tite told reporters. "My thing is in the pitch, that's my concern. We have different realities.

"But I've talked to Coutinho, told him the same I've told you: go where you feel happy. If it's Liverpool, I'll be ok. If it's another one, I'll be ok.

"I have to know my limits. I don't have to have opinion about everything. I don't want to be a showman, to be talking about everything. I'm very discreet in this kind of things. And fair. And justice is that he can be happy. I don't know which club he's going to. He'll decide it. But the Brazilian squad won't lose him."

