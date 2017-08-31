Tite Says Coutinho Could Feature For Brazil Despite Lack Of Playing Time

Coutinho is in line to feature in Brazil's qualifiers against Ecuador and Colombia, despite his lack of playing time at Liverpool.

Back problems and a bout of illness are behind Coutinho's Liverpool absence, though his doctor in Brazil contradicted this by claiming the player was suffering from stress brought about by uncertainty over his future.

Talking about Coutinho's fitness, Tite said: "Coutinho was called up with 15 days of anticipation. We were aware that we are in a transference window with all the chances of changes coming in. I have to pay attention to it.





"That's a reality because it touches the emotional side, the player's life, the routine of the clubs. And, at the same time, we have to look at the essence of Brazilian squad. A player with the level and the quality of Philippe.

"Coutinho, fit at that moment, had to be called. He had a problem. And the dimension of this injury, to know that our basis was the moment in which he arrived to the Brazilian squad. I have this responsibility of telling you this.

"And the medical department made an assessment, a transition work, a contact from physician to physician from Liverpool, from staff to staff, I didn't do that because I don't speak English but we made it, so that we wouldn't put a player at risk but also don't lose him. Don't lose a player with the level of Coutinho. He stays as an option."