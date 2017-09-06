Brazil coach Tite expects more from Roberto Firmino after the forward struggled to have an impact in his side's draw against Colombia.

Firmino was handed a rare start up front as Brazil, who have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup, drew 1-1 in Barranquilla on Tuesday.

But Tite said Firmino, who has scored three goals in five games for Liverpool to start the season, could offer more than he showed in the qualifier.

"Firmino has more to give," he told a news conference.

"It was his normal performance, but he has more to give."

Willian opened the scoring for Brazil just before half-time, but Radamel Falcao's goal earned a point for Colombia, who were second in the standings.

Tite felt the draw was a fair result as his perfect record in qualifying was ended at nine consecutive wins.

"Colombia have high-quality offensive players – James [Rodriguez], Falcao, [Edwin] Cardona," he said.

"They are a team that have offensive options and require very strong attention. I was happier with the performance in this match than against Ecuador [a 2-0 win on Thursday].

"In this game, we maintained a consistent performance. The draw was fair, but if there was a winner, it would've been Brazil because we had more chances."

Brazil face Bolivia and Chile in their final two qualifiers in October.