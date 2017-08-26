Thomas Muller complained about feeling under-appreciated by Bayern Munich after Carlo Ancelotti left him on the bench for most of Saturday's Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen.

Although Bayern were without James Rodriguez due to injury, Ancelotti opted to use the fit-again Thiago Alcantara behind Robert Lewandowski, who scored a quickfire second-half brace in a 2-0 win for the champions.

Muller was introduced as a substitute between Lewandowski's goals, the Germany international given 17 minutes from the bench, and he immediately set up the Poland international for his second effort.

And the 27-year-old, who has spent his whole career at Bayern, hinted at his frustration at no longer being an automatic selection under Ancelotti.

"I don't know exactly which qualities the coach wants to see," Muller told ARD. "But mine seem not to be 100 per cent in demand."

Bayern's new sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic attempted to reassure Muller following his comments.

"We have many games this season and know what we have in Thomas," Salihamidzic told Sky Germany.

Muller suffered a dip in form last season in Ancelotti's first campaign in charge, scoring only five Bundesliga goals after hitting the net 20 times in the league in the previous term under Pep Guardiola.