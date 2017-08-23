Thiago Silva Told He Will Be Rested By Unai Emery This Season

Unai Emery has told Thiago Silva he can expect to be rested this season as the Spanish coach looks to rotate his PSG squad.

Silva has started all of PSG's three league games this season but, according to Emery, the experienced defender is likely to find himself rested at times in 2017-18.

"Thiago Silva is the captain of this team so he's an important player," he said.

"He is very motivated and trains like a youngster. I'm very satisfied. Of course I'm going to plan rotations and I have already talked to the concerned players.

"I'm planning rotations a month ahead. Silva, Marquinhos and [Presnel] Kimpembe are part of this plan."

Emery also confirmed Javier Pastore is in contention to feature in Verratti's absence.