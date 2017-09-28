Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was scathing of Bayern Munich's loss to Paris Saint-Germain, insisting that was not the performance expected of the Bundesliga titleholders as the CEO revealed talks will take place following the Champions League defeat.

Bayern were swept aside by French giants PSG, who recorded a comprehensive 3-0 Group B victory thanks to expensively-assembled attacking trio Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on Wednesday.

The result in Paris only increased pressure on head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who watched Bayern surrender a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at home to Wolfsburg last week, which left the five-time defending German champions three points adrift in the league.

Speaking after the loss in the French capital, Rummenigge said: "It was a very bitter loss.

"A loss we have to talk about, we have to analyse, from which we have to draw consequences in cleartext form.

"I think what we saw this evening [Wednesday] was not Bayern Munich. I think we all agree on that. Then there is nothing to misunderstand or to interpret wrong.

"I think it's important to turn things around after this loss. To present as Bayern Munich and to show we are a team, which performed well in the last years in Europa and in Germany. That's where we have to continue."

Ancelotti's under-performing Bayern are back in action on Sunday, away to Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.