Suarez Calls For End To Violence In Uruguay

GOAL

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has pleaded with fans to bring an end to violence in his homeland of Uruguay, after football was suspended in the country.

The Uruguayan Football Federation made the decision to postpone all scheduled matches on Sunday, after spectators attacked two officials, one of them a woman, during an Under-19 game 24 hours prior.

Five First Division matches were subsequently affected, and Suarez, the country’s star striker, has urged supporters to take action to ensure that such postponements do not become commonplace.

Vivamos un fútbol en paz y sin violencia, disfrutemos de este hermoso deporte en nuestro país. Respetemos a tod@s 👨🏻👩🏻#futbolsinviolencia pic.twitter.com/pKP9lhFwfV — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) September 25, 2017

“No more violence in football,” the Barca superstar wrote on Twitter.

“Let's live a football in peace and without violence, enjoying this beautiful sport in our country. Let's respect everyone.”

Suarez has scored 47 goals in 97 appearances for his country.