Stoke City have signed Kevin Wimmer from Tottenham for £18million.

Wimmer, 24, sealed his move and signed a five-year contract with Mark Hughes' side on Tuesday, having completed his medical on Monday.

2015: Tottenham sign Wimmer for £4m



Makes 15 PL appearances



2017: Tottenham sell Wimmer for £18m



Increase of almost £1m per game #THFC — Nicholas Godden (@nicholasgodden) August 29, 2017

He becomes Stoke's seventh signing of the transfer window and the fourth defender to come in after the arrivals of Bruno Martins Indi, Kurt Zouma and Josh Tymon.