Sir Alex Ferguson Praises Jose Mourinho's Attitude At Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson has praised Jose Mourinho's attitude for helping Manchester United seal a Europa League title last season.

The former Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid boss collected the EFL Cup and Europa League during his first season at Old Trafford and Ferguson was particularly impressed by his focus during the gruelling slog of the latter competition, with Champions League qualification up for grabs.

"I think that the Europa League has taken on arms and legs since they made the decision to let the winner enter the Champions League," he said.

"Jose seized on that and he was playing his best team in every round, right from the start. He deserved to win it because his attitude was first class.

"Once Jose realised he wasn't going to win the league back home in England, his intent of winning the Europa League became greater and greater as each round came along. That was a great achievement."