On Demand
Soccer
Getty Images

Sir Alex Ferguson Praises Jose Mourinho's Attitude At Manchester United

The former Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid boss collected the EFL Cup and Europa League during his first season at Old Trafford.

Sir Alex Ferguson has praised Jose Mourinho's attitude for helping Manchester United seal a Europa League title last season.

The former Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid boss collected the EFL Cup and Europa League during his first season at Old Trafford and Ferguson was particularly impressed by his focus during the gruelling slog of the latter competition, with Champions League qualification up for grabs.

"I think that the Europa League has taken on arms and legs since they made the decision to let the winner enter the Champions League," he said.

"Jose seized on that and he was playing his best team in every round, right from the start. He deserved to win it because his attitude was first class.

"Once Jose realised he wasn't going to win the league back home in England, his intent of winning the Europa League became greater and greater as each round came along. That was a great achievement."

Previous Spurs Complete Serge Aurier Capture On Deadline Da
Read
Spurs Complete Serge Aurier Capture On Deadline Day
Next Kevin Kampl Signs Four-Year RB Leipzig Deal
Read
Kevin Kampl Signs Four-Year RB Leipzig Deal

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker