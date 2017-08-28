On Demand
Sinisa Mihajlovic Says Andre Belotti Showed He's Worth €100m

Andrea Belotti showed he was worth €100million with his stunning goal in Torino's win over Sassuolo, coach Sinisa Mihajlovic said.

The Italy international scored his first Serie A goal of the season in spectacular fashion, his flying volley sending Torino on their way to a 3-0 win on Sunday.

Belotti, 23, has been linked with a move away, with his release clause for overseas clubs set at €100m.

"Belotti is not yet at his best, but with that goal he showed he is worth €100m," Mihajlovic told Sky Italia.

"It was a tough match. In the first minutes we closed them but we didn't break through.

"Maybe the end result is too harsh, but the victory was deserved."

Belotti has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea after scoring 26 league goals last season.

