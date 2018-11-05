England legend Peter Shilton has described the Football Association's decision to grant Wayne Rooney a Wembley farewell as "completely wrong".

DC United forward Rooney will make his first international appearance for two years after it was confirmed he would be part of England's squad to face United States at Wembley.

Former Three Lions captain Rooney last played for England in November 2016 but will make his 120th and final appearance for his country against the United States.

.@WayneRooney will make his 120th and final England appearance on Nov. 15 as the Three Lions take on the #USMNT at Wembley Stadium, with the match benefitting @FoundationWR. #DCU https://t.co/gwvze2qDz7 — D.C. United (@dcunited) November 4, 2018

The international friendly, set to take place on November 15, has been dubbed The Wayne Rooney Foundation International and some of the proceeds from the game will go towards the Manchester United great's charity.

Shilton – England's all-time record appearance maker – is furious with the decision to recall Rooney, accusing the FA of "giving away caps".

ROONEY, IBRAHIMOVIC UP FOR MLS MVP

"I was shocked when I read it and I'm still struggling to understand the decision," he told Mirror Sport.

"It's been two years since Wayne last played, England are on a new threshold and have just had a great World Cup but are going backwards with this.

"That's not to say that Wayne does not deserve a tribute but give him a presentation, don't just give caps away, which is wrong and also denies a young player a chance as well.

"I don't agree with it at all. It should be the greatest honour and reward playing for your country but the reality is that the MLS is nowhere near the same level as the Premier League.

"Wayne Rooney finished with England, Gareth Southgate moved on and I don't agree with this at all. To actually give him a game in what is a proper England international is completely wrong, in my opinion."

Rooney will not be a part of England's squad for a Nations League clash against Croatia at Wembley three days after the United States game.