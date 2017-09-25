Fernandinho expects former club Shakhtar Donetsk to bring a bold approach to the Etihad Stadium and attack Manchester City in Tuesday's Champions League clash.

Both sides won their Group F openers, with City thrashing Feyenoord in Rotterdam and Shakhtar seeing off hotly tipped Napoli.

And now the teams go head-to-head in midweek, with Fernandinho - a Shakhtar player from 2005 to 2013 - expecting an entertaining encounter.

"We all know [Shakhtar] play attacking football," the midfielder told City's official website. "There's a lot of Brazilian players in their squad.

"Every year they fight for the title over there and, in the Champions League, they try to play in the same way they play in their domestic league.

"We have to be prepared for that because they are a dangerous team. They're full of good players. They like to play technical football - so it will be a great game on Tuesday.

PEP: Against Monaco, in 180 minutes we are out because we played bad for 45 minutes. Shakhtar deserve all my credit. — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 25, 2017

"I had great times over there with my team-mates and the fans. It will be nice to see them all again."

City have won their last six games in all competitions - scoring 24 goals and conceding just twice - and Fernandinho believes his side have become more ruthless this season.

"We've changed since last year," he added. "Then we created so many chances to score goals but didn't score.

"Now we are creating so many - and this year we are scoring them. I'm not the specialist to talk about that, but I'm so happy that we are scoring them."