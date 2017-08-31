On Demand
Sevilla Loan Lionel Carole From Galatasaray

The left-back, who has been at Gala since joining from Troyes in 2015, has won the Turkish Cup and two Turkish Super Cups.

Lionel Carole has joined Sevilla from Galatasaray on a season-long loan with an option to make the deal permanent.

The left-back, who has been at Gala since joining from Troyes in 2015, has won the Turkish Cup and two Turkish Super Cups in his time in Istanbul.

But the 26-year-old sees a move to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as a clear step up.

"I will give the maximum and show all my qualities," Carole told the club's official website.

"It is the greatest opportunity I have had in my career...  Galatasaray is a great club, but Sevilla is something else."

