Sergio Ramos Receives More Votes Than Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi In UEFA's Team Of The Year 2016

UEFA has released the the UEFA.com users' Team of the Year 2016 which includes four Real Madrid players, three from Barcelona, and only one from Atletico Madrid.

Sergio Ramos stole the show as he received more votes than both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who received the second and third highest amounts respectively.

The starting XI is as follows:

Gianluigi Buffon, Sergio Ramos, Leonardo Bonucci, Jerome Boateng, Gerard Pique, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Player votes: