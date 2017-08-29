Sam Allardyce insists it is too early for him to return to the Premier League despite links to former club Crystal Palace amid doubts over Frank de Boer's future.

Ex-England manager Allardyce guided the Eagles to Premier League safety last season before departing, with the club appointing De Boer in his place.

But the Dutchman has lost each of his first three league matches at Palace without scoring, leading to reports that his job could already be at risk after Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Swansea City.

Allardyce is one name that has been suggested as a potential successor, but he says he is enjoying life away from football.

"I've been relaxing, watching the interesting transfer market," he told talkSPORT. "Being associated with any club at this early stage of the season would not be of any interest to me at the moment.

"I have just had a trip to Hawaii, watching from afar, I went to watch Manchester United on Saturday and I wouldn't associate myself with any job at this moment in time.

"Three games into the Premier League season, it is a little hasty when people talk about you coming back into football."

And Allardyce added his support for De Boer, urging patience as Palace struggle in the early stages of the season.

"Speculation evolves almost immediately and the pressures of the job and the expectations are at every club at the start of the season," he added.

"Time is of the essence and you have got to find the right solution with the players you have to get the club going.

"It is early days and people need a little bit of patience. They have all got to work together to try and get it right."