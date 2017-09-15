Sadio Mane Glad Over Coutinho's Return

Sadio Mane is believes the return of Philippe Coutinho will provide a huge lift to Liverpool's season.

Due to his suspension Mane will not feature again in the Premier League for Liverpool their trip to Newcastle United on October 1, but the forward believes Coutinho's return to action, following a back injury and speculation around his future, will be a big help.

"It is always nice to welcome him [Coutinho] back because he is one of our best players," Mane said.

"He will not only help my game but I think he is a very important player for Liverpool and he will help us to get better and better.

"[But] it [missing games] is not easy for me because I always love to play football and to enjoy, especially to help my team to win games.

"But we have a great team and great qualities and I think the boys can do it. I would love to be on the pitch all the time and help my team but I will also accept [the punishment] and try and be ready for my comeback."