Ryan Shawcross Agrees New Four-Year Deal At Stoke

Shawcross, who was linked with a move to Burnley earlier in the transfer window, only had a year left on his previous deal but is now tied to the club until 2021.

Stoke City have handed captain Ryan Shawcross a new four-year contract.

The 29-year-old is entering his 11th season with Stoke, having joined in 2007 from Manchester United, initially on loan before making the move permanent the following year for £2million.

The defender played 35 Premier League games last season and has started all three of the Potters' top-flight matches in 2017-18.

He is part of a competitive group of centre-back at the bet365 Stadium along with new signings Kevin Wimmer, Bruno Martins Indi and loan addition Kurt Zouma. 

Fellow defender Philipp Wollscheid left Stoke to join Metz on Wednesday.

