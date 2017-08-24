Ronaldo And Martens Claim UEFA Player Awards

GOAL

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named UEFA Men's Player of the Year for a second consecutive season.

The Real Madrid forward saw off competition from Barcelona star Lionel Messi and Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to claim the award for the third time overall.

Ronaldo struck 25 goals in La Liga last term, and 12 in 13 matches during Real Madrid's Champions League-winning campaign.

Previous winners of the award include Messi and Barca team-mate Andres Iniesta, who claimed the prize in the 2011-12 campaign ahead of the Argentina international in second.

Elsewhere, Buffon was named the goalkeeper of the season, Sergio Ramos the top defender, and Luka Modric the best midfielder, while Ronaldo was also named UEFA forward of the year, beating Paulo Dybala and, again, Messi for the award.

Women’s Player of the Year went to Lieke Martens of Barcelona, who topped Pernille Harder of Wolfsburg and Dzsenifer Marozsán of Lyon.