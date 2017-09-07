On Demand
Ronald Koeman Disappointed With Wayne Rooney Incident

Cheshire Police arrested Rooney during the international break for driving over the legal limit.

Ronald Koeman has spoken of his disappointment at Wayne Rooney's drink-driving charge, but will continue to pick the Everton man.

Cheshire Police arrested Rooney during the international break for driving over the legal limit, before releasing the ex-England forward on bail.

Rooney is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on September 18 – the day after his scheduled first return to Old Trafford when Everton face Manchester United in the Premier League.

Koeman has addressed the issue with Rooney, but insists it will not affect the 31-year-old's selection against Tottenham, with any punishment a club matter.

"I'm very disappointed by the situation," Koeman told a pre-match news conference. 

"We have spoken last Tuesday. Any disciplinary matter will be dealt with by the club at the appropriate time. He will play this Saturday."

Rooney has scored twice in three Premier League appearances since returning to Everton from United.

