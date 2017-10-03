Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku is battling an ankle injury but was cleared of a fracture by Belgium medical staff.

Lukaku has made a flying start at United, scoring 11 goals in 10 games in all competitions.

The 24-year-old had scans on his ankle on Monday, but was cleared of a fracture and will be put on an individual training program, Belgium said.

Romelu Lukaku joined up with the Belgium squad this afternoon but didn't train because of an ankle problem. Being checked over by doctors. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) October 2, 2017

Lukaku reportedly suffered the injury during United's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

It remains unclear whether Lukaku will be available for his nation's World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Cyprus.

Belgium have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup, sitting eight points clear atop Group H with two matches remaining.