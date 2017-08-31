On Demand
Soccer
Getty Images

Riyad Mahrez Leaves Algeria Camp To Complete Mystery Transfer

Mahrez has been linked with moves to Roma, Manchester United, Barcelona and Arsenal.

Algeria have allowed Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez to leave camp in order to finalise a transfer before the window closes.

Mahrez has been linked with moves to Roma, Manchester United, Barcelona and Arsenal, and the 2015-16 Premier League winner is now nearing an exit from Leicester.

As Algeria prepare for a World Cup qualifier against Zambia, the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) confirmed on Wednesday that it has granted the 26-year-old attacker permission to formalise his playing future.

Mahrez has featured in all three Premier League fixtures for Leicester this season, setting up two goals.

Algeria – bottom of Group B with one point after two matches – will now fly out to Lusaka without Mahrez for their clash with Zambia on Saturday.

