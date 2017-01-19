Rivaldo Admits He Would've Been Lured By China As A Player

Rivaldo has admitted that he could easily have been lured to the Chinese Super League as a player given the financial benefits on offer.

Carlos Tevez arrived in China this week after agreeing to join Shanghai Shenhua on a contract reportedly worth £615,000 a week, while Rivaldo's compatriot Oscar is said to earn close to £400,000 a week at Shanghai SIPG.

Oscar's former Chelsea team-mate Diego Costa has also been heavily linked with a lucrative CSL switch following a rumoured row with manager Antonio Conte.

"Players in that situation think about their future don't they? About their children and about their family," said Rivaldo.

"It's a unique opportunity for a player. Of course, he [Costa] is already in a big club, but this is a unique opportunity and players will always think about the personal side of things.

"Just as the club, you know, the club will have to sell... when they are offered that much money, a club will certainly sell a player.

"So, it's the same for the player. And I sincerely think that I would calmly go to China."