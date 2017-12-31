Español
Ringing in The New Year With The Football Family

2017 is dead and buried and some of the biggest stars from LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A and the Premier League have taken to social media to mark the occasion.

2017 was an unforgettable year for some - take a bow Real Madrid, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe - and one to erase from the memory banks for others - here's looking at you, AC Milan.

The past twelve months in football have left us with their fair share of iconic moments - Lionel Messi's shirt-raising antics at the Bernabeu, Neymar Jr's world-transfer-record-shattering move to PSG, and the USMNT's calamitous World Cup qualification campaign - but the unrelenting passage of time has never been one to get hung up on sentimentality, and just like all the years from your never-to-be-recaptured-childhood, 2017 has been cosigned to the dusty filing cabinet labeled 'the past'.  Forever.

In summary, a new year is upon us. And not wanting to be left out of the conversation, some of football's most familiar faces took to social media to wish you and yours a wonderful 2018. Aw, you guys!

Here's a look at what some of them had to say:

 

Feliz Año 2018 🥂😘 #happynewyear #love #me #2018 #newyear 💫💫💫

A post shared by Mauro Icardi (@mauroicardi) on

 

