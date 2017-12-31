beIN SPORTS

2017 was an unforgettable year for some - take a bow Real Madrid, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe - and one to erase from the memory banks for others - here's looking at you, AC Milan.

The past twelve months in football have left us with their fair share of iconic moments - Lionel Messi's shirt-raising antics at the Bernabeu, Neymar Jr's world-transfer-record-shattering move to PSG, and the USMNT's calamitous World Cup qualification campaign - but the unrelenting passage of time has never been one to get hung up on sentimentality, and just like all the years from your never-to-be-recaptured-childhood, 2017 has been cosigned to the dusty filing cabinet labeled 'the past'. Forever.

In summary, a new year is upon us. And not wanting to be left out of the conversation, some of football's most familiar faces took to social media to wish you and yours a wonderful 2018. Aw, you guys!

Here's a look at what some of them had to say:

To my friends around the world! Hope 2018 will be filled with success, health, prosperity and happiness. (...) if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here! Happy New Year! 🎉💥⚽️ — Radamel Falcao (@FALCAO) January 1, 2018

Feliz 2018

Joyeux 2018

Felice 2018

Happy 2018 pic.twitter.com/0pWzAsAQnd — Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) December 31, 2017

🇮🇹Un bell’anno che si chiude con due gol ⚽️⚽️ e una vittoria: sotto con il 2018 ora!

🇦🇷 Un gran año que termina con una victoria y dos goles ⚽️⚽️! Ahora que se venga el 2018

🇺🇸 A great year ends with two goals ⚽️⚽️ and a win: now it’s up to 2018!#finoallafine pic.twitter.com/0hPiN3Dnnk — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) December 30, 2017

Bonne Année 2018 🎊

Que vos rêves les plus grands se réalisent et que vous ayez santé et bonheur ainsi qu’à vos proches ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X4GiJnikJr — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 31, 2017