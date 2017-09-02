On Demand
Real Madrid's Ceballos Suffers Neck Strain With Strain U-21

Real Madrid medical report confirms Dani Ceballos suffered a neck strain while away with Spain U-21 against Italy U-21.

Real Madrid have confirmed midfielder Dani Ceballos suffered a neck strain during Spain Under-21's clash with Italy on Friday.

Ceballos left the pitch in the second half of the 3-0 win in Toledo after a heavy challenge, and was taken to hospital after reportedly feeling sick and dizzy.

The 21-year-old underwent mandatory tests which showed he had suffered a minor neck injury.

Ceballos will travel with his team-mates back to Madrid on Saturday and his condition will continue to be monitored over the next 48 hours.

Albert Celades' side are due to meet Estonia in a European Under-21 Championship qualifier on Tuesday in Tallinn, but it remains unclear whether Ceballos will travel.

Since his move to Madrid from Real Betis in July, Ceballos has made one substitute appearance for Zinedine Zidane's side - in the Supercopa de Espana second leg.

