Former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso believes the Spanish and European champions are capable of winning six titles in 2017-18.

After claiming LaLiga and Champions League silverware last term, Madrid have wasted little time this season, winning the UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana.

Zinedine Zidane's Madrid are favourites to defend their LaLiga and Champions League crowns, while the Club World Cup and Copa del Rey are also up for grabs.

"It is complicated but not impossible. It can be done," Alonso said of winning six trophies.

"Madrid are leading the way for the rest of the world. If we look at how they have played in the last four years and how the team looks, they are certainly the reference points in every way, both in Europe and throughout the world," he continued.

"You never know how far you can go but things appear to be very good. Zinedine Zidane has earned his place on great merit with how he has been able to manage everything. He won LaLiga which the club hadn't did recently and deserved to do it. Their trajectory is very good."

Alonso added: "They have won three out of four [Champions League titles] ... which isn't bad. The whole Madridismo community is very excited and the feeling is that they can achieve even more.

"The others will try to close the gap but Real Madrid are at a higher level than the rest at the moment and with young people, they won't stop getting better."