Rafael Benitez insists "nothing has changed" in his desire for new signings at Newcastle United after breaking a three-match losing streak with a 3-0 Premier League win at home to West Ham on Saturday.

Newcastle claimed their first three points since returning to the top flight thanks to new arrival Joselu's first goal for the club, with Ciaran Clark and Aleksandar Mitrovic on target after the interval.

Benitez has been outspoken about his need for further additions to the Newcastle squad and the Spaniard said a comprehensive victory over West Ham has not changed his mind.

"They know exactly what we are talking about in terms of targets and players going out because we have too many," Benitez said. "Hopefully we can do this.

"Nothing changed after the first two games, or even the first three games, nothing has changed now. We have a clear idea of what we want to do and we will try to do it. I don't know if we can do everything but we will try to."

Defeat to Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup on Wednesday exacerbated Newcastle's poor start to the campaign, but Benitez believes a victory will lift the mood at the club.

"Normally whenever you win you are happy," Benitez added. "In the way we won here and the performances of the players, the connection between players and fans, it makes you very happy.

"It is always nice to win, especially when you win at home, three goals, clean sheet, team effort, a lot of good performances, so really positive. The team worked very hard, the fans appreciated that. They were behind the players. They can make the difference. The main thing for me is the team."