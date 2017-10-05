Harry Kane placed no importance in the manner in which England secured their place at the World Cup finals, insisting qualification was all that mattered.

Tottenham forward Kane captained the Three Lions on Thursday as they booked their place in Russia with a 1-0 win over Slovenia courtesy of their in-form front man.

The 24-year-old left it late at Wembley - scoring in stoppage time - but he was unconcerned by the nature of England's progression.

"[Qualification] is all that matters," Kane told ITV. "It was frustrating at times and we had to be patient.

Job done! Qualified for the World Cup! A really great feeling. 👌 #ThreeLions 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/ELzNGYoq5B — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 5, 2017

"In the last 10 minutes, they were getting tired and we created a few opportunities - I was happy to finally put one in the back of the net at the end.

"It's amazing to get there. It's no easy feat these days [to qualify]. There's a lot of top countries around the world struggling to qualify. We're all delighted.

"That's job done for us. We have another game on Sunday [against Lithuania] and we need to keep doing what we're doing and working hard."