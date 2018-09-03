United States star Christian Pulisic was left out of a 24-man squad to face Brazil and Mexico in upcoming friendlies.

Dave Sarachan announced his squad on Sunday, and Pulisic was a notable absentee.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is sidelined due to injury.

USA meet Brazil at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on September 7 before taking on Mexico four days later.

"For these matches against Brazil and Mexico, the theme remains the same in that we are using the opportunity against these high-powered opponents to continue building on the foundation that we've laid," Sarachan said.

"We felt it was right to continue allowing this group to get valuable experience for the big picture that includes competitive matches in the future with the Gold Cup, Olympic qualifying and World Cup qualifying."

United States squad: Alex Bono (Toronto), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew); John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City), Eric Lichaj (Hull City), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes), Shaq Moore (Reus Deportiu), Tim Parker (New York Red Bulls), Antonee Robinson (Wigan), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United); Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Paul Arriola (DC United), Julian Green (Greuther Furth), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Tim Weah (PSG), Andrija Novakovich (Fortuna Sittard), Bobby Wood (Hannover), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew).