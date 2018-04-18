Guadalajara took a huge step towards claiming the CONCACAF Champions League after a 2-1 first-leg win over Toronto in the final on Tuesday.
A second-half free-kick from Alan Pulido saw the Liga MX outfit to a hard-fought victory at BMO Field in Ontario.
Rodolfo Pizarro had opened the scoring for Guadalajara, only for Jonathan Osorio to equalise for Toronto in the first half.
Toronto 1-2 Chivas Highlights | @torontofc @chivas #SCCL2018 pic.twitter.com/wQE3TcbXMF— THE CHAMPIONS (@TheChampions) April 18, 2018
But Pulido's strike put 1962 champions Guadalajara in a strong position ahead of next week's second leg.
The Mexican outfit had made a dream start away from home, Pizarro finishing clinically into the top corner after a Isaac Brizuela cross in the second minute.
But Toronto responded in the 19th minute, Osorio tapping in a Marco Delgado cross at the back post.
Both teams looked for a winner before Pulido delivered with 18 minutes remaining.
The Mexico international's free-kick from the left curled over Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono and into the top corner, putting Guadalajara on track for the title.