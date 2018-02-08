Español
PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Handed Two-Game Suspension for Rennes Red

AFP

Unai Emery will have to cope without teen sensation Kylian Mbappe for PSG's game against Strasbourg.

 

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has been given a two-game ban following his red card against Rennes in the Coupe de la Ligue semi-final.

The 19-year-old was sent off after catching Ismaila Sarr with a crude challenge in the second half of PSG's 3-2 win at Roazhon Park.

The forward has been suspended for two matches by French football's disciplinary commission, but the ban only takes effect from Monday, meaning he is eligible to face Toulouse on Saturday.

As he has already served half of his ban, he will sit out the meeting with Strasbourg on February 17 and return for the clash with Marseille on February 25.

 

