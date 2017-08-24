On Demand
PSG Asked For Nice Midfielder Jean Michael Seri To F*** Barcelona Says Agent

Seri has been heavily linked with a €40million transfer to Barca.

Jean Michael Seri's agent Franklin Mala claims French giants Paris Saint-Germain want to sign the Nice midfielder to "f***" Barcelona.

Seri has been heavily linked with a €40million transfer to Barca, though a deal is yet to eventuate for the 26-year-old, who previously refuted claims that he had agreed terms with the LaLiga side.

And the uncertainty has seemingly opened the door for Ligue 1 rivals PSG – who lured Neymar away from Barca in a world-record €222m transfer earlier in August – according to Mala.

"It was possible to reach an agreement as Barcelona and Nice were negotiating," he told RAC1.

"On Tuesday, they were in France, talking about technical aspects but they already knew Seri's capabilities.

"PSG came three days ago. Now PSG is putting pressure on the club to take the player, it's crazy. They just want to do it to f*** Barca."

PSG and Barca have been at loggerheads during the transfer window.

Barca were desperate to sign PSG midfielder Marco Verratti but the French capital club refused to do business.

Instead, PSG raided Barca by activating Neymar's buyout clause.

