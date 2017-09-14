Porto head coach Sergio Conceicao has taken responsibility for his side's 3-1 defeat at home to Besiktas in their opening Champions League Group G fixture.

Turkish champions Besiktas took full advantage of sloppy goalkeeping from Iker Casillas to seal victory on Wednesday, goals from loanee Anderson Talisca, Cenk Tosun and Ryan Babel inspiring the visitors.

But Conceicao was swift to take the blame away from his players, insisting that he is solely responsible for Porto's humiliation.

"If there is anyone to blame for the outcome, that's me. The strategy was wrong. I assume this responsibility," he told SportTV.

"We played an experienced team with individual quality, but we are also a capable team, with quality, and we entered the game as planned, but then things got complicated and I am to blame.

"In the second half, we changed some things, we troubled Besiktas, but then the opponents scored another goal. Now we move on. Let's get these three points in other games."

The defeat halts a five-match winning streak for Primeira Liga leaders Porto, who face Ligue 1 titleholders Monaco in their next Champions League outing.