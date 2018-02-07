Monaco's reputation for developing young talent convinced teenage Italian sensation Pietro Pellegri to join the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

The 16-year-old completed a €25million move from Genoa to Stade Louis II last month despite reports of interest from Serie A giants Juventus.

Pellegri looked on in admiration as Leonardo Jardim's youthful side swept to the French title and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

2 - Moise #Kean and Pietro #Pellegri are the only 2 players born after 1/1/2000 to score at least a brace in the top-5 European leagues. Future. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 28, 2018

Although much of that vibrant team dispersed during the close-season transfer market, the young striker is motivated by following in the footsteps of Kylian Mbappe.

"I chose this project because they believe a lot in young people and they give them the opportunity to show their qualities," Pellegri told Corriere dello Sport.

"Last season I watched Ligue 1 and Monaco and the team that won the championship had an excellent season in Europe, which is another reason that drove me to come here."

15 - Pietro Pellegri made his Serie A debut at the age of 15 years 280 days, equalling Amedeo Amadei's record in the history of the competition. Prodigy. @AS_Monaco_EN pic.twitter.com/iiPg3sg3aZ — OptaJean (@OptaJean) January 27, 2018

Pellegri added. "There is also the closeness to my family. Monaco is not actually so far from Genoa and, at the same time, it is a high level club in France and abroad.

"I came here to demonstrate my qualities, win my place and progress each day."