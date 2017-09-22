Pep Guardiola hopes Sergio Aguero can become Manchester City's new record goalscorer in front of his home crowd, but the manager also feels the striker should not be overly concerned with individual accolades.

Aguero needs three more goals to pass Eric Brook's record of 177 strikes for City, and the Argentina international, who netted a hat-trick against Watford last weekend, could achieve the feat by plundering another treble at home to struggling Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Addressing the media before the match, Guardiola acknowledged the Etihad Stadium would be a fitting venue for the long-standing milestone to be passed.

"The record is going to be broken, where, I don't know," he said. "Maybe at home would be better.

"I'm not thinking about tomorrow [Saturday] that he is going to score three goals, just that we score one, we win the game, the team plays good and we will have more chances.

I've spliced together some hot Guardiola chat to explain why City are looking so dangerous, and why the Aguero-Jesus partnership is working pic.twitter.com/8lklF12crb — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) September 22, 2017

"The focus is on playing good and if we play good, we will create chances to score goals. You have to provoke scoring more goals in the way that we play."

Aguero was not named among the 15 forwards on the shortlist for this year's FIFA FIFPro World11, which is decided by the professional players.

According to Guardiola, the former Atletico Madrid attacker has no need to be disappointed at missing out on selection.

"Always I encourage... my players... to fight for [the] recognition of his team-mates," he said.

"So the best present is when you have the feeling that the team-mates love you and you feel you have helped them.

"Recognition about the media and the prizes, that's OK for 10 minutes, and then after that it disappears. So he's not in the FIFPro this week, he will be in the next one. It doesn't matter."