Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola agrees with an unfavourable assessment of the EFL Cup offered by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

United beat Southampton in the final last season but, speaking after his team began their defence of the trophy with a 4-1 win over Burton Albion, Mourinho suggested English clubs could fare better in Europe without having to contest the lesser of the two domestic cup competitions.

City won 2-1 at West Brom in the third round on Wednesday, suffering an injury scare when Ilkay Gundogan, back in the starting line-up for the first time since December after a long-term right knee injury, hobbled off following a heavy challenge from Claudio Yacob.

Addressing the media in a news conference to preview City's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, Guardiola was asked for his opinion on the merit of the EFL Cup in light of Mourinho's views.

"Quite similar," he said. "Business is business. We have a lot of games. [If] you have to play the competition, you have to play the competition.

"It's good for people [players] who don't get used a lot, but it's a title when, if you win, it's ok, but you don't get a lot of credit for it."

City were relieved to learn Gundogan did not suffer a serious injury to his left knee, and the Germany international could indeed be back in action very soon.

"We will see if he is able to train," Guardiola said. "We were lucky."