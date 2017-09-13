Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola joked John Stones might have to get used to pre-match press duty after the England defender netted a pair of headers in the dominant 4-0 Champions League win at Feyenoord.

Stones opened the scoring after 95 seconds at De Kuip, where the in-form Premier League side never relinquished their grip on the contest.

Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus were on target within the opening 25 minutes, with Stones powering home a Kevin De Bruyne cross after the hour.

The England centre-back flanked Guardiola at Tuesday's news conference in Rotterdam and responded impressively to his manager suggesting he had the ability to one day reach the level of some of the more esteemed defenders he has coached, such as Gerard Pique and Jerome Boateng.

"Maybe next press conference he will be there again," Guardiola told BT Sport. "He made a good performance and I am happy for him.

"The two goals are important but he especially did well defensively, winning duals. John can be important for the next years."

City were beaten by the same scoreline at Barcelona during the group stages last year, when they were also held to draws by Celtic and Borussia Monchengladbach.

"Last season we were not able to win one game away in the Champions League. We spoke about that," Guardiola said.

"If we want to take a step forward we have to [become] an important team at home and away.

"Even after we scored early we continued attacking. We played well offensively and defensively in terms of character.

"There are a lot of things to do still it is important for us to see you can play with this mentality, with attacking, making high pressing and not conceding counter-attacks."

Stones got off the mark in 2017-18 and told BT Sport he has been making a concerted effort to become more of a threat at set-pieces, having netted against Real Madrid and Tottenham during pre-season.

"I don't get on the scoresheet too much but I'm trying to bring more goals to my game," he said.

"When the delivery is so good… he kind of puts it on a plate for you, Kevin.

"I'm happy to help and it's a great start to our Champions League campaign."

On Guardiola's lofty ambitions for him, Stones added: "It's great to hear those sort of things and it gives me something to work towards.

"I'm trying to work as hard as I can to become better each day, keep improving and listening to the manager's advice.

"Training and playing with these players is only going to make us all better."