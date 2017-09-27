Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is facing the possibility of months on the sidelines due to a knee injury, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

The France international suffered the injury during City's 5-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday and is set to travel to Barcelona to have the problem assessed by knee specialist Dr Ramon Cugat.

Following his side's 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, in which Fabian Delph deputised for Mendy at left-back, Guardiola was asked if he is likely to be without his £52million signing for months and he replied: "Yeah.

"The day after tomorrow he is travelling to Barcelona. We are going to see finally what he has.

Your bio says journalist so why you speak like graduated doctor ? no one has test to see if ruptured ACL or not, even I dont know lol 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/6jMVtELpB6 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 27, 2017

"We will wait until Thursday but I am pretty sure it will be longer than we expected."

The Spaniard compared Mendy's plight with that of Ilkay Gundogan, who sustained knee ligament damage early in his City career, curtailing his first season in December 2016.

"It is really frustrating for him, first as a person, but like what happened with Ilkay Gundogan last year, I am sad for him," Guardiola said of Mendy.

"We will lose a lot. He is a unique player - the joy he gives inside and outside the pitch. It is a major setback."