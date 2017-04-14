Paulinho Punished For Porn Star Promotion

Brazil international Paulinho has been publicly admonished by Guangzhou Evergrande for promoting a betting company alongside a Japanese porn actress.

The former Tottenham midfielder insisted he was unaware of the occupation of his co-star in the advert but has nevertheless come under fire for taking part in a commercial activity without the permission of his club, especially as both betting and pornography are illegal in China.

Despite his claims of having been deceived and subsequently terminating his agreement with the betting firm, Guangzhou Evergrande were quick to condemn the player for not carrying out "the most basic due diligence".

Seleção star #Paulinho is reportedly facing the risk of being deported from China following controversy with Japanese porn star Tsukasa Aoi. pic.twitter.com/Tw4gwpjzXP — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) April 12, 2017

A Guangzhou Evergrande statement read: "We conducted an internal investigation into Paulinho as soon as we learnt of the scandal through the media.

"After the initial enquiries, we found that Paulinho had agreed to endorse the betting company without notifying the club in advance and he had failed to do the most basic due diligence required for this endorsement."

The incident comes with speculation surrounding the future of the 28-year-old, who has scored 19 goals in 75 matches for Guangzhou since joining them from Tottenham in 2015.

He netted a hat-trick in Brazil's 4-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Uruguay last month and is reportedly a transfer target of Bayern Munich and Barcelona.