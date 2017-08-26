Paul Pogba hailed the impact of Manchester United's goalscoring substitutes after Jose Mourinho's side extended their perfect start to the Premier League season.

After Romelu Lukaku had a penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel, Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini came off the bench to score in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Victory sent United back to the top of the table and Pogba, who again excelled in midfield, praised Rashford and Fellaini for their decisive impact.

"That's why we need [the squad]," Pogba told BT Sport. "We always say get ready and you can change the game and that's what they did, so we're happy."

Pogba indicated it was the type of game United may not have won last season, when they drew 10 Premier League matches at Old Trafford.

"Yes, for sure," said Pogba. "I was a bit scared, but we keep pushing this season and the luck was with us, so we're going to carry on like that."

Rashford broke the deadlock for United from Henrikh Mkhitaryan's corner three minutes after coming off the bench to score his first Premier League goal of the season, and the striker accepted United were concerned the goals might not come against a stubborn Leicester outfit.

"We created a lot of chances in the first half and it seemed like it was going to be one of those days," Rashford told BT Sport.

"But the team stuck to the task and thankfully we got the goal. When the chances are coming then I'm confident of getting the goals."