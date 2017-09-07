Paul Clement insists there are no agreements with Bayern Munich to ensure Renato Sanches gets regular football at Swansea City during his loan spell.

The Swans beat a host of rumoured suitors to land the Portugal international on loan until the end of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign – former Bayern assistant Clement using his contacts at the Allianz Arena to seal the deal.

Sanches is expected to make his debut against Newcastle United this weekend but Clement is adamant he is not under pressure from his former club to guarantee the 20-year-old a starting spot.

"My initial call went in to Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge," he told a media conference. "I worded it as 'if you don't ask, you don't get'.

"He said there was a massive amount of interest in Renato and so I left it for a couple of weeks. In some situations it looked like it would be difficult to do it, then it got nearer and then it got further again but I was delighted to get it over the line.

"There are no guarantees and Bayern were of the same view in that he has to show merit to get into the side. I am happy with that arrangement but at the same time I brought him here to contribute."

Clement expects to welcome Sanches to Swansea on Friday, giving him enough time to earn a place in the matchday squad at the Liberty Stadium this weekend.

"Renato Sanches will be here tomorrow," he added. "He will have two sessions ahead of Newcastle, and I anticipate he will be involved on Sunday.

"He's still a young player, so we have to be careful not to put too much pressure on him. If you watched him at the Euros, you can see how much of a talent his is. I think he can make a big contribution."

Sanches may not be the only fresh face within Clement's squad this weekend after Wilfried Bony's return from Manchester City, and the striker has already impressed.

"We thought long and hard about whether to bring Wilfried Bony back to the club," he added.

"I got a real good feel when I spoke to him about what has happened since he left the club.

"He wants to play games and he will have the chance to do that here. Wilfried is very focused and has had a really positive influence on the dressing room already. He will be involved."