Ousmane Dembele's transfer to Barcelona is "on its way", but the deal is not yet done.

That was the declaration of Borussia Dortmund chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke as the Bundesliga club prepared to offload one of its prized assets for a deal reported to be worth up to €150million.

Ousmane Dembélé for @BVB in the Bundesliga last season:



Most take-ons (103)

Most chances created (63)

Most assists (12)



🌟 pic.twitter.com/pXSNss1T30 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 25, 2017

"The possible transfer from Ousmane Dembele is on its way, but the path is not yet over," said Watzke.