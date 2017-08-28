Ousmane Dembele has undergone his medical ahead of the France winger's blockbusting move to Barcelona.

Borussia Dortmund agreed to sell Dembele to the LaLiga giants for an initial €105million last Friday and the 20-year-old will sign a five-year contract on Monday as part as his official presentation as a Barcelona player.

First, the formality of medical tests had to be undertaken and Barca tweeted a video of Dembele arriving at the Hospital de Barcelona.

"Dembele has completed the medical tests and is now heading to the medical centre of FC Barcelona at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper," the club posted on their website shortly after.

The former Rennes star will take the number 11 shirt at Camp Nou, which was vacated by Neymar when he joined Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record €222m earlier this month.

That transfer set in motion the chain of events leading Dembele to Catalonia, during which time the player was suspended by Dortmund for refusing to attend training as Barca tried to broker a deal.