Ousmane Dembele has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at Barcelona to complete his transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old France winger moves to Barca for an initial €105million, under a deal that will make him the second most expensive player in history once add-ons are accounted for.

Dembele arrived in Barcelona on Sunday and completed a medical earlier on Monday before arriving at Camp Nou for the signing ceremony.

He then took the field for his official presentation before an estimated crowd of 12,000 fans, who he addressed in a short interview.

🔊 Dembélé: "I'm delighted to find myself at the best club in the world. A dream come true and I'll battle to win all the trophies I can" pic.twitter.com/9q0HtE9ayk — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 28, 2017

"I'm excited to be playing at this club with the best players in the world and to be in front of all these people today," he said.

"I've always wanted to play for Barca since I was very young. I watched all the matches. It is the best club in the world with the best players in the world and I hope to bring lots of trophies and titles to Barcelona.

"I'm very happy to be here and hoping to integrate quickly with my team-mates."

The former Rennes star will take the number 11 shirt at Camp Nou, which was vacated by Neymar when he joined Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record €222m earlier this month.

Visca Barça, Visca Catalunya ! 🔵🔴🤙🏾 — Ousmane Dembélé (@Dembouz) August 25, 2017

That transfer set in motion the chain of events leading Dembele to Catalonia, during which time the player was suspended by Dortmund for refusing to attend training as Barca tried to broker a deal.

"The transfer of French national player Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund to FC Barcelona is complete," read a statement issued by Dortmund during Dembele's presentation.

"All necessary documents have been signed, and the player has successfully completed the medical check at the receiving club.

"Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona had already agreed on the transfer terms on Friday last week."