Nigeria Working To Secure England U-21 Abraham

Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick is hopeful that England Under-21 international Tammy Abraham could opt to play for the Super Eagles.

Abraham - currently on loan at Swansea City from Chelsea - has played for England at U18, U19 and U21 level, but he is eligible for Nigeria through his father.

Good win 👏🏾 thanks for coming out tonight! pic.twitter.com/kqhp1LdIlR — Tammy abraham (@tammyabraham) September 5, 2017

And Pinnick - a friend of Abraham's dad - says his nation are working on the forward, who netted his first Premier League goal at Crystal Palace before the international break and then scored again for the Young Lions against Latvia.

"We are working on getting Abraham," said Pinnick. "Tammy is like my son. His father and I grew up in the same neighbourhood.

"So when they talk about him, I just laugh because I know what to do."

Nigeria lead their pool in World Cup qualifying, with Zambia three points behind after four matches.