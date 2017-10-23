Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar felt his red card against Marseille was harsh, saying he had numerous marks on his body to show from the Le Classique.

The Brazil forward was sent off in the 87th minute of Sunday's 2-2 draw after clashing with Lucas Ocampos and picking up a second yellow card.

Neymar was fouled five times – the most of any player – during the encounter, which PSG took a point from thanks to Edinson Cavani's free-kick.

The 25-year-old, who earlier delayed taking a corner as objects thrown from the stands rained down around him, was unhappy with his sending off, criticising referee Ruddy Buquet.

"I think it was exaggerated, yes. And unfair. I spent the whole game getting enough. I have many marks on my body," Neymar told Esporte Interativo.

"It was a move I tried to continue after suffering a foul. I was annoyed at the blow from behind."

Neymar added: "The referee did what he wanted, which was to send me off and appear more than the players."

PSG are four points clear atop Ligue 1 after the draw, with Neymar set to miss Friday's clash against Nice.